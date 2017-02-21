Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Helmand airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 21 2017, 10:28 am

The Taliban insurgents heavy casualties in a series of airstrikes conducted in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the militants were killed or wounded in Nawa and Sangin districts.

The statement further added that the first airstrike targeted a house belonging to Taliban insurgents in Ainak area of Nawa district, leaving a Taliban commander Haji Geran dead together with his 6 fighters.

Scores of Improvised Explosive Device kept inside the house were also destroyed in the airstrike.

The second airstrike was carried out in Sangin district targeting a hideout of the Taliban insurgents, leaving at least 8 militants dead, including their commander Haji Muslim, the statement said.

At least 7 Taliban insurgents were also wounded in the airstrike.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are openly operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The group conducted numerous large attacks against the government forces during the recent months as they aimed to take control of the key districts of the province.

