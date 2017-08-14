Taliban suffer heavy casualties as Afghan forces respond to major Faryab offensive

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 14 2017, 3:54 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered heavy casualties after the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces responded to a major offensive launched by the Taliban insurgents in northern Faryab province resulting into the fall of the district center of Ghormach district.

The 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army in the North said at least 60 Taliban insurgents were killed and 20 others were wounded during the clashes triggered following the Taliban offensive on Ghormach.

The Shaheen Corps officials said a number of the key Taliban leaders including the shadow district chief of the group for Ghormach identified as Mawlavi Amrullah were among those killed.

The other senior Taliban commanders killed during the clashes have been identified as Mullah Juma Gul, Abdul Rahim also famous as Lala, Mawlavi Bismillah, Mullah Shahwali, Mullah Ziauddin, and Mullah Jumadin.

According to Shaheen Corps officials, at least 19 vehicles and motorcycles used by the militants were also destroyed during the operations.

In the meantime, the lawmaker representing Faryab in the lower house of the parliament, Bashir Ahmad Tahyanj, said at least one hundred Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded during the operations which were supported by the Afghan Air Force.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS