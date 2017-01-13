Taliban suffer heavy casualties as 2 major IED factories destroyed in Nimroz

By Khaama Press - Fri Jan 13 2017, 8:45 am

The Taliban militants suffered heavy casualties during an operation of the Afghan security forces in western Nimroz province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Thursday.

According to a statement by MoI, at least 80 Taliban insurgents were killed and two large Improvised Explosive Device (IED) factories were destroyed during the operation.

The statement further added that the militants suffered casualties during the operations which were launched ten days ago in Khashrud district.

According to MoI, a compound used by the shadow district governor of the Taliban was also destroyed during the operations and at least 20 foreign insurgents were killed.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban militants and insurgents belonging to other militant groups are frequently using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such attacks, the ordinary civilians are targeted as the anti-government armed militants are accused of incurring the most casualties to the civilians.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late in October that the mission has documented 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties (2,562 deaths and 5,835 injured) between 1 January and 30 September, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2015.

Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civilian casualties, followed by suicide and complex attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

