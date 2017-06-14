Taliban suffer casualties in retaliatory suicide attack by Mullah Rasool group

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 14 2017, 3:13 pm

A suicide bomber belonging to the Mullah Rasool splinter group of the Taliban has targeted the insurgents belonging to Mullah Haibatullah in revenge to the deadly attack on its fighters in Helmand province today.

Informed sources have said the attack was carried out shortly after a suicide bomber targeted the militants of Mullah Rasool group.

The sources further added that 4 insurgents of Mullah Haibatullah were killed in the attack and two others were wounded.

The Taliban group has not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban group led by Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada claimed responsibility behind the attack on Mullah Rasool’s faction in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, claiming that nearly 50 insurgents of the group were killed or wounded in the attack.

A Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi claimed that 26 militants were killed and 18 others were wounded in the attack.

Ahmadi further added that a check post belonging to the militia forces was leveled in the attack and a commander of the group identified as Wafadar was among those killed.

