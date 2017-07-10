Taliban suffer casualties in joint operations conducted in Logar

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 10 2017, 11:00 am

At least sixteen Taliban insurgents were killed in a joint operation conducted in central Logar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the operation was launched in the early hours of Sunday morning in Mohammad Agha district.

The provincial government media office in a statement also confirmed the operation.

“An operation was launched around 4 am local time in Mohammad Agha district which ended in the afternoon and as a result 16 insurgents were killed,” a statement by the provincial government said.

The statement further added that eight Improvised Explosive Devices stored in a mosque were also confiscated during the operation along with ten motorcycles.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Logar is among the relatively volatile provinces in central Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

The group often conducts insurgency activities by placing landmines and carrying out coordinated attacks against the government and security forces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS