Taliban suffer casualties in an explosion in Sar-e-Pul province

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 08 2017, 10:29 am

The Taliban insurgents suffered casualties in an explosion in northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Wednesday an explosion took place in the vicinity of Suzma Qala district earlier today, leaving at least five insurgents dead or wounded.

A statement by MoI said the insurgents were busy in the making of an Improvised Explosive Device when the explosives went off prematurely.

The statement further added that three Taliban insurgents including a local commander of the group identified as Qari Zekrullah were killed and two others were wounded.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UANAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report in April, covering a period of three months since the start of 2017.

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

