Taliban suffer casualties as airstrike likely destroyed biometric equipment in Paktia

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 19 2017, 3:23 pm

At least ten Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike conducted in southeastern Paktia province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the airstrike was carried out late on Saturday afternoon in Dand-e-Patan district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Zalmai Weesa confirmed the airstrike and said at least ten insurgents were killed.

He said the militants were targeted in the vicinity of Nari Kama village and some weapons and other materials belonging to the insurgents were also destroyed.

In the meantime, another official, said two modern equipments, including a biometric system confiscated by the Taliban were destroyed in the raid.

He said the other equipment was used to control the Improvised Explosive Device.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Paktia is located in southeastern parts of the country which lies close to the Durand Line and borders with the tribal regions of Pakistan.

The Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the Haqqani terrorist network are actively operating in a number of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

