Taliban suffer casualties as Afghan forces repulse their coordinated attack in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 06 2017, 12:52 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered casualties after their coordinated attack was repulsed by the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said several Taliban insurgents launched coordinated attack on security check posts in Momand Dara.

The statement further added that Taliban’s attack received a befitting response from the security forces, resulting into the casualties of several Taliban insurgents, including one of their senior leaders.

At least four insurgents were killed during the clashes and six others including their shadow district governor Abdul Aziz were wounded.

The local officials are saying that several foreign insurgents are also among those killed or wounded but the identities of them have not been disclosed.

The officials further added that the security personnel and local residents did not suffer any casualties during the clashes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as an anti-ISIS as well as anti-Taliban operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS