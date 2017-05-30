Taliban suffer casualties as Afghan army pound their hideouts with mortars in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Tue May 30 2017, 1:20 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered casualties in mortar shelling by the Afghan armed forces on the hideouts of the group in the restive Helmand province in South of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the Afghan armed forces pounded the hideouts and bases of the Taliban group in Nade-e-Ali district around 10:00 am local time on Monday, leaving at least eight of them dead.

The statement further added that several weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also destroyed during the shelling.

A clash also broke out between the Taliban insurgents and the Afghan security forces on the same day in Greshk district, the statement said, adding that the attack by the Taliban was repulsed leaving two insurgents dead.

According to the local officials, the Afghan security personnel and the local residents did not suffer any casualties during the clashes and the military operation.

The officials are saying that clearance operations are still underway in the outskirts of Lashkargah city, Nad-e-Ali district, Sangin, Garamser, Nawa and other areas.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Taliban insurgents have carried out numerous large attacks to capture the key districts of Helmand including the provincial capital of Lashkargah city during the recent months but the local officials are saying that majority of the attacks were repulsed by the security forces.

