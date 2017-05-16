Taliban suffer casualties after launching major attack on Kunar districts

By Khaama Press - Tue May 16 2017, 12:29 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered casualties after launching a major coordinated attack on several districts of eastern Kunar province.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in a statement said the attack was launched late on Monday night by the Taliban insurgents.

A statement by the 201st Silab Corps said the Taliban insurgents attacked the security posts located in Shegal, Watapur, Chapadara, Marwara district and several other areas.

The statement further added that the Afghan forces effectively responded to the militants attack, inflicting heavy casualties to the insurgents.

At least 22 militants were killed and 5 others were wounded during the clashes with the security forces, the 201st Silab Corps said, adding that the dead bodies of several militants are still lying in the area.

According to the 201st Silab Corps, the local residents and security personnel did not suffer any casualties during the clashes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunar is among the relatively volatile provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda are operational in some of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

