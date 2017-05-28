Taliban suffer casualties after coordinated attack on Helmand security posts

By Khaama Press - Sun May 28 2017, 12:45 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered heavy casualties after launching a coordinated attack on some security posts in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, the local officials said Sunday.

The attack was launched by scores of militants on security posts located in Sangin district of Helmand.

According to the local officials, at least seven Taliban insurgents were killed and six others were wounded after their attack was repulsed by the security forces.

The officials did not disclose any information regarding the casualties inflicted to the security personnel.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carryout insurgency activities.

The local officials said last week several Afghan police troops lost their lives in an attack by the Taliban insurgents in Sangin district.

The officials further added that eight policemen had lost their lives in an attack which was reportedly carried out by another policeman believing to have links with the Taliban insurgents.

