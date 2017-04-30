Taliban suffer casualties after attacking security posts in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 30 2017, 1:05 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered casualties after attacking security posts in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the Taliban insurgents launched coordinated attack on security posts in Hesarak, Khogyani, and Chaparhar districts on Saturday which was repulsed by the security forces.

The officials are saying that four Taliban insurgents were killed and eight others were wounded after the Afghan security forces responded to the Taliban fire.

In the meantime, the officials are saying that another insurgent was arrested as he was planting an improvised explosive device on a roadside in Majboorabad area of Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the province has started to witness some growing insurgency led by the Taliban and other insurgent groups including ISIS during the recent years.

The latest coordinated attack on security posts in Nangarhar came a day after the Taliban launched its spring offensive and vowed to carry out more attacks, including coordinated attacks on government and security compounds across the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS