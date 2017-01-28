Taliban suffer casualties after attacking army base in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 28 2017, 5:30 pm

The Taliban militants suffered casualties during a coordinated attack on an army base in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the attack was launched on the base in Nad-e-Ali district but the Afghan forces managed to repulse the attack.

The officials further added that seven Taliban insurgents were killed and at least six more were wounded during the clashes.

No further details were given regarding the possible casualties of the Afghan security forces.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the incident so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The local officials earlier said at least 14 Taliban insurgents were killed during an airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Force.

The provincial government office in a statement said the militants were targeted in an area located between Hazargan and Noor Mohammad Khan villages in Nad-e-Ali.

The statement further added that 4 militants were also wounded during the airstrike.

A rocket launcher, 1 PKM machine gun, 2 AK-47 rifles, and 6 Improvised Explosive Device were also destroyed in the airstrike, the statement said.

