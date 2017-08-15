Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid critically wounded: Shaheen Corps

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 15 2017, 2:36 pm

The spokesman of the Taliban group Zabiullah Mujahid has been critically wounded during the operations in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan, the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan national army said.

The commander of Shaheen Corps Gen. Amanullah Mubin confirmed that Mujahid has sustained critical injuries during the operations in Ghormach district.

He said the air and ground operations are still underway in Faryab and other northern and northeastern provinces.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

This is not the first time reports have emerged regarding the Taliban group spokesman suggesting his death, injury, or apprehension.

Few years earlier also reports emerged suggesting that Mujahid was arrested by the Afghan security forces.

The latest claims by Shaheen Corps officials came as the Taliban militants captured the control of Ghormach district few days earlier.

The Afghan security forces are still engaged in the fight with the Taliban insurgents in this province as the officials are saying that the control of the district center and other key areas have been recaptured from the Taliban insurgents.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS