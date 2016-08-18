Taliban shadow governor for Kunduz likely killed in US drone strike

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 18 2016, 1:23 pm

The shadow governor of the Taliban group for northern Kunduz province has likely been killed in a drone strike conducted by US forces.

According to local officials in Kunduz province, at least 22 Taliban insurgents were killed and around 30 others were wounded during fierce clashes in this province.

Provincial police chief Gen. Mohammad Qasim Jangalbagh said the Afghan security forces also suffered casualtie during the clashes and at least two of them lost their lives and six others were wounded.

He said preliminary reports suggest the shadow governor of the Taliban is among those killed during the clashes.

Gen. Jangalbagh further added that the clashes took place in Khanabad and Chardara districts of Kunduz province.

The Taliban militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

The security situation of Kunduz province has been rapdily deteriorating during the past several months as the Taliban group concentrate to destabilize the northern provinces.

Taliban militants launched numerous attacks by announcing their spring offensive in April this year and aimed to capture the strategic Kunduz city.

The control of the city was briefly taken by the Taliban insurgents in mid-2105 but the Afghan forces managed to retake it from the Taliban insurgents.

