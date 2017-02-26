Taliban shadow governor among 21 killed in counter-terrorism operations

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 26 2017, 3:54 pm

A shadow provincial governor of the Taliban group was killed along with at least 20 others during the counter-terrorism operations, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Sunday.

According to a statement by MoD, at least twenty three militants were also wounded during the same operations.

The statement further added that the operations were conducted in the past 24 hours in Nangarhar, Kapisa, Paktia, Ghazni, Logar, Khost, Bamyan, Uruzgan, Zabul, Baghlan, and Helmand provinces.

The Taliban shadow governor killed during the operations was in charge of the group for southern Uruzgan province, MoD said, adding that he was identified as Sheikh Hamza.

The ministry also confirmed the death of a top Taliban leader Haji Abdullah whose elimination as confirmed by the provincial government in Bamyan.

According to MoD, the operations were jointly conducted by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in coordination with the Afghan Air Force and the artillery units of the Afghan national army.

This comes as the Afghan security forces are busy conducting their counter-terrorism operations as part of the Shahfaq-2 military operations being conducted to suppress the insurgency activities of the militant groups.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS