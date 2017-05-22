Taliban shadow district chief among 8 killed in US drone strike in Kunduz

By Khaama Press - Mon May 22 2017, 12:49 pm

A prominent Taliban leader was killed along with seven other fighters in a drone strike conducted by the US forces in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the group’s shadow district chief for Qala-e-Zal was among 8 militants killed in the airstrike.

The statement further added that the Taliban leader killed in the airstrike has been identified as Mawlavi Dost Mohammad.

The airstrike was carried out around 12:30 am local time in the vicinity of Qala-e-Zal district, the statement said, adding that four insurgents were also wounded in the airstrike and two vehicles were destroyed.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The Taliban insurgent seized the control of Qala-e-Zal district earlier this month but the Afghan forces managed to retake it by launching a major operation on Tuesday, the 16th May.

The local security officials are saying that almost all areas in the district have been retaken from the Taliban insurgents but clearance operations are underway to fully clear the district from the presence of the insurgents.

