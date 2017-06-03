Taliban says not behind the attack on funeral ceremony in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 03 2017, 4:20 pm

The Taliban insurgents group in Afghanistan has rejected the role of the group in the consecutive explosions in capital Kabul that left several people dead or wounded.

The group’s spokesman in a statement said the fighters of the group have no role in the explosions that took place during the burial and funeral ceremony in Sarai Shamali area of Kabul.

Mujahid claimed that the incident has links to internal dispute and enmity among the enemies of the group.

According to the security sources, three back to back explosions took place as burial and funeral ceremony of Mohammad Salim Izadyar, the son of the deputy speaker of the Afghan Senate House was underway in the area.

The officials are saying that the death of at least eighteen people can be confirmed at the moment and around thirty others were wounded.

However, the Ministry of Interior in a statement confirmed that 6 people were killed and 87 others were wounded in the coordinated explosions targeting the burial ceremony of Mohammad Salim Izadyar.

