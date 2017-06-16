Taliban rejects report on Kandahar bombing that killed UAE ambassador, diplomats

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 16 2017, 3:01 pm

The Taliban group in Afghanistan rejected the reports regarding the deadly Kandahar bombing that left several people dead, including high level officials from Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.

A spokesman of the group Qari Yousuf Ahmadi in reaction to the report said the group had no role in the attack and called the latest findings an attempt to sideline attentions from the ongoing internal rift among the government officials and use it as a propaganda tool against the Taliban fighters.

The Taliban spokesman also blamed the high level officials for having role in the explosion that took place inside a fortified compound and said the attack was carried out with an aim to remove certain officials from their posts.

However, the Afghan intelligence chief Masoom Stanikzai said late on Thursday that the probe into the bombing was carried out in coordination with the UAE intelligence and with the support of the US intelligence.

He said the findings of the three institutions produced similar results, particularly regarding the type of the explosives used and the other circumstances surrounding the incident, including the methods used to carry out the explosion.

According to Stanikzai, Taliban’s leadership council based in Quetta city of Pakistan had plotted and coordinated the attack in the guesthouse of Kandahar governor.

Stanikzai said the chef of the guesthouse was recruited for the attack against $30,000 cash reward and an apartment in Pakistan.

The NDS chief also added that the RDX and TNT type explosives were used in the attack which were detonated using a remote control.

