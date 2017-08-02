Taliban rejects Herat mosque bombing as casualties toll climbs to 93 people

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 02 2017, 9:41 am

The Taliban group in Afghanistan has rejected role in a deadly suicide attack on a mosque in western Herat province of Afghanistan.

A spokesman of the group Qari Yousuf Ahmadi has said the group has links with the attack on Jawadia mosque in Herat city.

The local officials are saying that the death toll from the deadly attack has climbed to at least 29 people while 64 others are wounded.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Jilani Farhad said the attack was carried out by two suicide bombers who initially started spraying the prayer participants with bullets before detonating their explosives.

The attack on the mosque sparked furor among the local residents who also started to attack a check post located close to an area where the incident took place.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

However, majority of such attacks have been carried out by the militants loyal to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group during the recent months although similar attacks have also been carried out by the Taliban insurgents in the past.

Last night’s attack followed a day after the ISIS terrorist group carried out a coordinated suicide attack on the embassy of Iraq in Kabul.

The attack was repulsed following a four hour clash between the security forces and the remaining assailants, at least two Afghan workers of the embassy dead and three others wounded.

