Taliban rejects ex-Canadian hostage’s allegations of rape and murder

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 15 2017, 3:02 pm

The Taliban group in Afghanistan rejected the allegations by the ex-Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle regarding the rape of his wife and murder of his small child while they were kept as hostages by the group.

The group’s spokesman Zabiulllah Mujahid in a statement said “We categorically reject these false and fabricated claims of the detainees who are in the hands of the enemy. The detainees are currently with the enemy and will say everything defaming being force fed to them.”

Mujahid further added “From the time the couple were detained until their release, the husband and wife were not separated from one another precisely due to the fact that the Mujahideen did not want to incite any suspicion.”

He also claimed that “Similarly the murder of a child is also a baseless allegation although during a period of detention an incident did take place when the woman became ill. The area was remote, no doctors were present and due to this severe condition, the woman had a natural miscarriage of a girl. No one has either intentionally murdered the child of this couple and neither has anyone violated or defiled them.”

“If (Allah forbid) there was a plan for such a thing, they would not have returned home with their three children. The enemy should not portray the Mujahideen in their own image as the entire humanity is ashamed of the inhumane barbarity of Americans carried out against prisoners in Bagram and Guantanamo,” he added.

Boyle was rescued from the captivity of the Haqqani network, terrorist network linked with Taliban, during an operation from the tribal regions of Pakistan last week.

He was abducted with his wife five years ago and were all rescued during the operation on Thursday.

