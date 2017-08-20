Taliban rejects Ata Mohammad Noor’s claims during Balkh operations

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 20 2017, 4:35 pm

The Taliban insurgents group in Afghanistan has rejected the claims by the Balkh governor regarding the operations in Chamtal district.

The Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement said the claims by Noor regarding the operations in Chamtal are ‘propaganda’ and are not true.

The statement further added that the government forces have used all their forces but no developments have been made by them to recapture the lost areas.

However, the officials of the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan national army in the North said the deputy shadow governor of the Taliban identified as Matiullah Omari was wounded during the counter-terrorism.

The officials further added that the operations nicknamed Alburz-12 were launched on Saturday after the insurgency related movements by the Taliban group.

According to the officials, the operations are being led by the 209th Shaheen Corps commander Gen. Amanullah Mubin.

More than ten insurgents have been killed during the operations so far, the officials said, adding that Omari was wounded during the operations in Arab Mazari village.

Balkh has been among the relatively calm provinces in northern Afghanistan during the recent years but the anti-government armed militant groups including both the Taliban and ISIS loyalists have been attempting to expand their foothold in some of the remote districts of the province.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS