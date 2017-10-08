Taliban reacts in panic as Black Hawk helicopters handed over to the Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 08 2017, 10:50 am

The Taliban group reacted in panic regarding the handover of the first batch of the modern UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to the Afghan security forces.

The Taliban group spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement said “US commander & Ashraf Ghani must remember that our fight is not based on technology but is an ideologically motivated fight.”

Mujahid further added “When Soviet and Communist government fell, they left 100’s of aircraft in airbases. US also tested 100’s of various aircraft here 16 years ago.”

He went on to claim “Learn from history; your aircraft will strengthen us and shall work for our interests and goals just like your Humvee and Ford Ranger trucks.”

The first batch of the Black Hawks were handed over to the Afghan air force during the a ceremony organized in Kandahar province on Saturday.

President Mohamamd Ashraf Ghani and other senior officials had also participated in the ceremony.

T he Afghan Air Force is expecting to receive around 159 Black Hawk helicopters in coming years as part of the ongoing efforts by the international allies of the country for the modernization of the Afghan Air Force in a bid to boost the capabilities of the national defense and security forces.

