Taliban reacts at Kandahar blasts targeting governor, UAE ambassador

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 11 2017, 9:49 am

The Taliban group has reacted at the deadly explosions in Kandahar that left at least several people dead and around a dozen wounded including the UAE Ambassador and provincial governor.

The group’s spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said they were not involved in the attack, blaming the officials for internal issues and dispute.

“Overnight #Kandahar incident is enemy internal dispute, not connected with Mujahidin; we did not have any op in Kandahar last night,” Ahmadi said in a Twitter post.

At least 11 people were killed and 12 others were wounded after explosives planted inside the guesthouse of the governor went off on Tuesday evening.

A number of senior government officials were also among those killed or wounded.

Provincial police chief General Abdul Raziq confirmed that 11 people were killed and 12 others including governor Humayoun Azizi and UAE’s ambassador.

Gen. Raziq further added that the health condition of the Ambassador and governor is satisfactory and are in stable condition.

Kandahar is the birthplace of the Taliban group but the province has been relatively calm during the recent years although Taliban attempt to destabilize the key provinces and cities of the country, including Kandahar.

