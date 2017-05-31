Taliban reacts at Kabul bombing that left 80 dead, over 350 wounded

By Khaama Press - Wed May 31 2017, 1:50 pm

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan reacted at the deadly bombing in capital Kabul that left at least 80 dead, claiming that the fighters of the group have no role in today’s devastating attack.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement said the group has no role in the attack and the Taliban fighters were also not involved in it as they are not allowed to carry out attacks in areas where there are no targets.

Mujahid also added that the group strongly condemns today’s attack in the city.

The Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish said the attack was likely carried out using a truck full of explosives which was detonated close to Zambaq square, place to several diplomatic missions, including some embassies.

The Ministry of Public spokesman Wahid Majroh confirmed that 80 people were killed and over 350 others were wounded in the attack.

He said the casualties toll may change as the victims of the incident have been shifted to various hospitals.

Today’s incident followed a day after two suspected suicide bombers were killed in an explosion in the 11th police district.

The Kabul police commandment said the incident took place close to Qala-e-Najara area with the suspects detonating their explosives as they were being chased by the police forces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS