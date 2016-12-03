Taliban publicly execute university student in Wardak province

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 03 2016, 10:42 am

The Taliban insurgents have publicly executed a university student in Maida Wardak province, located near capital Kabul in central parts of the country.

The student was reportedly hanged to death after accusing him of working for the government.

According to reports, the university student was on his way to meet his family when he was captured by Taliban.

The group has not commented regarding the execution of the student so far.

This is not the first time the group has abducted and executed innocent civilians on charges of working for the government.

Taliban insurgents are frequently establishing check posts on the main highways in the restive provinces to abduct the civilians.

Numerous kidnapping incidents of the passengers have taken place in the remote and restive provinces with the largest incident taking place in northern Kunduz province few months earlier.

The loyalists of the Islamic of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group also kidnap civilians and killed at least civilians in western Ghor province last month after abducting them to avenge the killing of one of their commanders.

