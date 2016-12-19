Taliban publicly execute mother of two in Badghis province

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 19 2016, 10:20 am

The Taliban militants brutally executed a woman in northwestern Badghis province of Afghanistan in public after she was forced to divorce her husband. (Photo: File photo)

A local official said the incident took place in Ab Kamari district late on Sunday night after the Taliban militants stormed into her father’s house in Maida Qul village.

The official speaking on the condition of anonymity further added that the woman was forced to shift to her father’s house after Taliban militants forced the woman to divorce her husband whom she had married after divorcing her first husband.

According to the official, the Taliban militants forced the woman to divorce after the first husband of the woman returned from Iran and lodged a complaint with the Taliban insurgents.

The official also added all those involved in the public trial and execution of the woman has been identified but there are no reports if the perpetrators have been arrested.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as numerous incidents involving murder of women have been reported during the recent months across the country.

At least four women were shot dead by a relative in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan earlier this month while a young woman was set on fire by her husband in western Herat province of Afghanistan earlier in the month of October.

Apart from that, the Taliban militants executed a 19-year-old girl in Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan while a 22-year-old woman was shot dead in July by her relatives on charges of having relations with an stranger over the telephone.

