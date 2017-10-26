Taliban, other terrorists no more need Pakistan land for operations: Asif

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 26 2017, 10:35 am

Pakistan’s foreign minister Khawaja Asif has said the Taliban group and other terrorists no more need the Pakistani land to use for their operations.

Speaking to the Pakistani Senate on Wednesday, Asif presented the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan as a justification for his claim regarding the militant group’s unwillingness to use the Pakistani soil.

He claimed that the ISIS terrorist group and Taliban insurgents have influence and control over 45 per cent of the soil of Afghanistan.

He also accused Afghanistan for acting as a facilitator for India and warned that this would never be acceptable for Pakistan.

According to Asif, the peace and stability in Pakistan has links with the peace and stability in Afghanistan, promising continued support of Pakistan in the fight against terror.

However, he said Pakistan will never become someone’s proxy, apparently gesturing towards the US pressures to act against the Taliban and other terrorist groups.

The United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday visited Pakistan and met with the top Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and reiterated President Trump’s message regarding the increased efforts needed by Pakistan to eradicate the militants and terrorists from its country.

“The Secretary reiterated President Trump’s message that Pakistan must increase its efforts to eradicate militants and terrorists operating within the country,” the Departmetn of State said in a statement.

The statement further added “To address those concerns, the Secretary outlined the United States’ new South Asia Strategy and the vital role that Pakistan can play in working with the United States and others to facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan that can bring stability and security to the region.”

