Taliban not to achieve goals through war and violence: Hekmatyar

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 29 2017, 9:52 am

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has said the Taliban militants group will never achieve their goals to govern on nation through war and violence.

Hekmatyar made the remarks during a meeting with the Nangarhar officials in eastern Laghman province.

He also emphasized on intra-Afghan negotiations to bring peace and stability and said the foreigners will never bring peace to the country.

The Hezb-e-Islami leader further added that his party would continue fighting if it was for the better of the country and Islam but insisted that war and violence is not an option and there is no need to wage a holy war or Jihad.

He also added that the no one can govern on Afghan nation with the use of power, urging the Taliban group to adopt politics rather war and violence to achieve their goals.

According to Hekmatyar, there should a centralized system in place that should unite the nation and reflect their will.

Hekmatyar reportedly arrived in eastern Laghman province on Wednesday, months after signing a peace agreement with the Afghan government.

He is expected to appear before the media during a press conference in Laghman province today.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS