Taliban must reconsider notion of achieving objectives on battlefield: UN envoy

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 20 2016, 11:43 am

The United Nation Secretary General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto has said the Taliban group must reconsider the notion of achieving objectives on the battlefield.

Briefing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Mr. Yamamoto said “Once again, I call upon the Taliban to commit to direct talks with the Afghan Government, without preconditions.”

He said “The Taliban leadership must reconsider the notion that their objectives can only be achieved on the battlefield.”

“At stake is the future of the Afghan people and the country. Are the differences really irreconcilable? Is compromise and accommodation really not possible?” Mr. Yamamoto asked.

He said “All Afghans must come together and work through their problems and find ways to accommodate their differences, for their own joint future.”

According to the UN envoy, these are issues of mutual interests and high priorities to all parties. “There are issues, such as lessening the civilian casualties. Identifying such common interests could be a starting point for dialogue.”

“The vast majority of Afghans consider that their country should be a sovereign, united, Islamic country, free from interference by any foreign powers,” he said, adding that “This basic agreement on fundamental principles should make it possible to reach a peace agreement, as long as countries in the region are prepared to play their part in a positive, supportive way.”

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS