Taliban mulls peace talks resumption, condemn Ghani for seeking UN sanctions

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 24 2016, 9:53 am

The Taliban militants group leadership is mulling to resume peace talks with the foreign stakeholders and the Afghan government, it has been reported.

The officials in Taliban’s political office in Qatar have informed regarding the possible resumption of peace talks.

“We are now exploring the options for talks with foreign stakeholders, as well as with the Afghan side,” a Taliban leader has told The Express Tribune in an interview from Qatar.

The Taliban leader further added “It will be a national level decision. The consultation process was strong. The Taliban military commanders, who had not been on-board earlier, have also been taken into confidence. I would say the consultation process was initiated at the grassroots level this time,” he said.

He rejected the notion that the Taliban want a military solution to the Afghan problem. “We want a non-military solution,” he added.

Condemning President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s recent move to seek UN sanctions on Taliban chief Maulvi Haibatullah, the Taliban leader said “We think that the Kabul administration’s efforts are aimed at creating hurdles in the way of peace. We view such acts as anti-peace. It seems the government leaders do not show sincerity in the political process,” he said.

President Ghani urged a delegation of the United Nations Security Council to include the Taliban leader Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada’s name in Sanctions list.

The request was made during a meeting in capital Kabul as the UNSC delegation had visited the country to meet the Afghan officials.

The Afghan government adopted a strict stance against the Taliban group and other insurgent groups after they rejected direct peace talks plea and decided to pursue violence by announcing their spring offensive in mid-April this year.

