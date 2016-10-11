Taliban militants take control of Ghormach in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 11 2016, 2:24 pm

The Taliban militants have captured Ghormach district in northern Faryba province of Afghanistan, local officials said Tuesday.

The officials further added that the control of the district fell to Taliban after the Afghan security forces retreated from the area.

A provincial council member Syed Abdul Baqi Hashemi confirmed the Taliban militants captured the district after heavy clashes with the security forces.

The Taliban militants released a statement earlier today confirming the fall of the district and claimed that several soldiers were killed or wounded during the clashes and some weapons were seized.

The local officials however have not commented regarding the casualties of the security forces during the clashes.

This comes as the Taliban militants have intensified attacks on key northern provinces during the recent months as the group attempts to expand its insurgency activities in northern parts of the country.

The Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on the strategic Kunduz city last week and managed to infiltrate into some parts of the city, including the central Kunduz city square.

The Afghan forces managed to push the Taliban militants from the city although sporadic clashes still continue in parts of the city with the security officials saying the operations are slowly being as the group have taken positions inside the residential areas.

