Taliban militants suffer heavy casualties in US airstrikes in Badakhshan province

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 11 2017, 12:35 pm

The Taliban militants have suffered heavy casualties in airstrikes conducted by the US forces for the first time in Badakhshan several years after the US military had suspended its operations in the country.

According to the local officials, the latest airstrikes were carried out in Arghistan district of the province late on Tuesday night.

Provincial police chief Abdul Khaliq Aqsai said at least eight Taliban insurgents were killed and several others were wounded in the airstrikes.

He said several weapons, ammunition, and explosives of the insurgents were also destroyed in the airstrikes.

According to Aqasai, the militants were targeted in Ghol Pala village amid ongoing clearance operations by the Afghan security forces.

This comes as the US forces have stepped up their counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan, mainly involving airstrikes, during the recent months.

The latest airstrikes in Badakhshan were carried out as almost two months are passing from the announcement of the new US strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

The US President Donald Trump vowed to suppress the terrorist groups as his administration adopted a strict policy against those supporting the terror groups.

