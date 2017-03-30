Taliban militants suffer heavy casualties in US airstrike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 30 2017, 12:06 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered heavy casualties in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the US forces targeted the Taliban insurgents in Khogyani district late on Wednesday night.

Zakir famous as Adal, the shadow district chief of the group for Khogyani, was killed along with three other senior commanders, the source added.

According to the police commandment of Nangarhar, the three commanders killed in the airstrike have been identified as Gul Mohammad famous as Haji Barakat, Usman and Gharawal.

At least four militants also sustained injuries in the airstrike, the police commandment said.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the anti-government armed militants including the loyalists of ISIS terrorists terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS