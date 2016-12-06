Taliban militants suffer heavy casualties in Helmand air and ground raids

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 06 2016, 10:01 am

The Taliban militants suffered heavy casualties during the air and ground raids conducted by the Afghan security forces.

The provincial government media office said the operations were conducted in Garamser and Nahr-e-Saraj districts.

The statement further added that 38 Taliban insurgents including some commanders of the group were killed in the raids.

Several weapons and a number of the facilities being used by the group were also destroyed in the raids.

No further details were given regarding the casualties of the security forces during the operations.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The group has launched numerous attacks in this province during the year with the local officials saying that the growing raids were aimed at establishing a council in this province.

However, the officials said the Afghan forces managed to repulse the Taliban attacks and thwarted their plans to shift some of their leadership council members to Helmand.

