Taliban militants suffer casualties in US airstrike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 29 2016, 11:11 am

The Taliban insurgents suffered casualties in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said at least 3 Taliban insurgents were killed and 7 others were wounded in the airstrike.

The statement further added that the airstrike was carried out in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency activities in some remote districts of the province during the recent months.

Both the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists are actively operating in some of the remotely located districts of the province.

The increased insurgency activities by the Taliban militants and ISIS loyalists forced the US forces based in Afghanistan to resume airstrikes under a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The increased raids by the US and Afghan forces followed amid concerns that the ISIS loyalists are attempting to turn the province into its regional operational base besides the Taliban insurgents conducting militancy.

