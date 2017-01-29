Taliban militants suffer casualties in Kunduz premature bomb explosion

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 29 2017, 1:47 pm

A group of Taliban insurgents suffered casualties in a premature bomb explosion in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the incident took place late on Saturday night in Imam Sahib district.

A spokesman for the 20th Pamir Division, Gen. Ghulam Hazrat Karimi, said one militant was killed as he was planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Qerghiz area.

He said two other militants who were assisting the militant sustained injuries in the explosion.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban insurgents and militant belonging to other militant groups frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the Afghan security forces and government officials.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

The local officials earlier expressed concerns regarding the attempts made by ISIS loyalist to expand foothold in this province.

Taliban’s shadow governor for Kunduz was also wounded in a suicide attack carried out by ISIS loyalists in Dasht-e-Archi district few days earlier.

