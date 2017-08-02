Taliban militants suffer casualties in a premature explosion in Kunduz province

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 02 2017, 3:12 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered casualties in a premature bomb explosion in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

The 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the north said the incident took place in the vicinity of Dasht-e-Archi district.

According to the Shaheen Corps, a vehicle packed with explosives went off prematurely leaving at least two Taliban insurgents dead and another militant wounded.

It is yet not clear the explosives were fitted inside the vehicle to use as a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) or the militants were attempting to transport the explosives for the other purposes.

Kunduz is among the volatile provinces in the north where terrorist related incidents are occasionally taking place.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use explosives materials for the roadside bombings and car bombings to target the government staff and security personnel.

However, in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides such bombings incur casualties to the security personnel and in some cases the Taliban militants themselves are killed or wounded.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in its latest reported highlighted that 40 per cent of all civilian casualties during the six-month period were killed or injured by anti-government forces using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as suicide bombs and pressure-plate devices, which were responsible for the deaths of 596 civilians and injured 1,483.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS