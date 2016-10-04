Taliban militants pushed back from Kuduz city main square: police

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 04 2016, 8:55 am

The Taliban militants have been pushed back from the main square of the strategic Kunduz city in northern Afghanistan as additional forces have been deployed to battle the militants who launched a coordinated attack on the city.

The provincial police commandment said at least 25 Taliban insurgent were killed as sporadic clashes still continue in some parts of the city due to Taliban insurgents presence in public places and residential areas.

The coordinated attack on Kunduz city forces the Afghan forces to deploy the special operations forces besides the coalition forces in Afghanistan said the US air power is in place and ready to assist the Afghan troops.

“Resolute Support & USFOR-A forces continue to support ANDSF through training, advising & assisting as well as strategic enabler support,” the alliance said in a statement.

The statement further added that “U.S. enablers, including air power, are in position and prepared to assist in Kunduz as needed.”

The Taliban militants have launched numerous attacks on Kunduz city since it was retaken by the Afghan Special Operations Forces earlier in the month of October.

The Taliban insurgents were accused of horrific criminal activities after they seized control of the city, including target killings, rape, kidnappings, use of civilians as shields, looting of public and private properties.

The Independent Human Rights Commission of Afghanistan said at least 50 civilians were killed and over 350 others were wounded.

