Taliban militants kill policewoman in Helmand province

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 05 2017, 10:50 am

The Taliban insurgents have killed a policewoman in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan while another woman who was formerly serving with the police forces was killed in Uruzgan.

According to the local officials in Helmand, the policewoman was killed by the Taliban insurgents in Nawa district after she visited the province to meet her relatives.

The officials further added that the woman was accompanied by her husband and visited Nawa from Lashkargah city four days ago.

In the meantime, local officials in Uruzgan are saying a woman, former police member, was killed by her husband after she filed a divorce.

Deputy provincial governor Abdul Wahid Patan said the incident took place in Tarinkot city and the perpetrator, husband of the woman, has been arrested.

He said the woman was strangled to death after she filed for divorce on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the victim has been identified as Marwa and had served with provincial police commandment for several years.

This comes as the Taliban insurgents earlier beheaded a woman in northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan.

The Taliban insurgents also executed at least two people including a woman in northern Jawzjan province late last year.

