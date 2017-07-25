Taliban militants have reportedly captured Jani Khel district in Paktia

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 25 2017, 9:16 am

The Taliban insurgents have reportedly captured the control of Jani Khel district in southeastern Paktia province of Afghanistan.

Certain local officials have confirmed that the control of the district fell into the hands of the Taliban insurgents after days of heavy gun battle between the security forces and the insurgents.

The officials are saying that the Taliban insurgents once again launched a major attack on the security posts in the early hours of Tuesday morning and managed to seize the control of the district center.

However, the provincial police chief Toryalai Abadyani says the Afghan security forces are still in control of several check posts in the district.

He said heavy gun battle is underway and rejected that the control of the district has fully fallen to Taliban insurgents.

In the meantime, the Taliban group spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that the group’s fighters have taken full control of the district and heavy casualties have been incurred to the security forces of the government.

This comes as the Taliban insurgents managed to take control of Taywara district in northwestern Badghis province and Kohistan district in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan.

The Taliban insurgency has been rampant during the recent months as the group has launched numerous large scale attacks across the country with an aim to further expand their insurgency.

