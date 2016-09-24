Attack on Salang pass leaves 5 dead, 3 wounded

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 24 2016, 11:11 am

The Taliban militants attacked Salang pass, a key tunnel pass that connects capital Kabul with the northern provinces.

Security sources confirmed the militants launched the attack on northern part of Salang by targeting a vehicle of the security personnel.

The sources further added that five people were killed and three others were wounded during the clash between the militants and the Afghan forces.

According to the officials, an officer serving in Pul-e-Charkhi prison of Kabul was targeted as he was travelling with his family members.

The officer has been identified as Najmuddin Anadarabi who was killed along with two men and two women in the attack.

This is the second time the Taliban militants have launched an attack on Salang pass within the past two months.

The group launched a similar attack on security check posts in the area late in July this year but the attack was repulsed by the Afghan security forces.

The Taliban insurgents are normally launching attack on the pass from Parwan province which is among the relatively volatile provinces in the north.

The group launched a similar attack that led to the blockage of Salang tunnel pass over a year ago.

The attack was launched on Southern part of Salang pass late in July last year which triggered gun battle between the Afghan security forces and the assailants.

