Taliban militants execute 2 including a woman in North of Afghanistan

Tue Nov 29 2016, 4:14 pm

The Taliban militants executed at least two militants including a woman in North of Afghanistan

Local officials in northern Jawzjan province said the two individuals were executed in Aqcha district.

Provincial police chief Abdul Hafiz Khashi said the militants stormed into the house of the victim and murdered the two individuals including the woman.

He said the militants managed to flee the area after killing the couple. The latest incident involving the murder of the couple in Jawzjan comes as there has been there has been there has been a sharp rise in violence against women in the country.

A young girl in Kabul was shot by me of her relatives in Kabul last week.

At least three women were shot dead by unknown gunmen who were riding a motorcycle in western Herat province of Afghanistan around two weeks ago.

The officials said the main motive behind the murder is not clear and search operation is underway to arrest the perpetrators.

Earlier, a woman shot by her in-law’s family after she attempted to elope with her love in Ghor province of Afghanistan. Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

