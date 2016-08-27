Taliban militants capture Jani Khel district in of Paktia

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 27 2016, 9:46 am

The Taliban militants have reportedly captured the control o Jani Khel district in southeastern Paktia province of Afghanistan.

The control of the district fell earlier today following heavy clashes between the Taliban insurgents and the Afghan security forces.

According to reports, both the Taliban insurgents and the Afghan forces have suffered casualties during the gun battle.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Naqibullah Atal confirmed the fall of the district and said at least five policemen lost their lives during the clashes.

He said at least five policemen also suffered injuries during the clashes but there are no reports regarding the Taliban casualties.

In the meantime the Taliban militants claimed that heavy casualties were incurred to the Afghan forces during the clashes that led to the fall of the district into the hands of the group’s militants.

Paktia is among the relatively volatile provinces in southeastern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are active in a number of its remote districts.

The fall Jani Khel district comes as the Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant during the recent months across the country.

The group had earlier seized control of some districts in southern Helmand province and northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS