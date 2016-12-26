Taliban militants behead young woman in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 26 2016, 2:59 pm

A young woman was beheaded by the militants in northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan, local officials said Monday.

The officials further added that the woman was beheaded late on Sunday night in a remote village located in the capital of Sar-e-Pul.

Provincial director of the women’s affairs Nasima Arzoo confirmed the incident and said the woman was beheaded in the village which is under the control of the Taliban group.

However, the Taliban insurgents reject the allegation and said the woman was beheaded by irresponsible gunmen.

In the meantime, Arzoo said the Taliban insurgents beheaded the woman after she started a verbal clash with them.

This comes as the Taliban insurgents executed at least two people including a woman in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan late last month.

Earlier, at least three women were shot dead by unknown gunmen who were riding a motorcycle in western Herat province of Afghanistan around two weeks ago.

The officials said the main motive behind the murder is not clear and search operation is underway to arrest the perpetrators.

Another woman shot by her in-law’s family after she attempted to elope with her love in Ghor province of Afghanistan.

