Taliban militants and their local leaders suffer heavy casualties in Zabul operations
By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 10 2017, 7:16 pm
The Taliban insurgents and their local leaders suffered heavy casualties during the operations in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the operations were conducted in Shahjoi and Mizan districts of the province.
A statement by MoD said at least 23 Taliban militants were killed and 28 others were wounded during the operations.
The statement further added that the deputy shadow district chief of the group for Mizan Hayatullah Mujahid, Taliban’s shadow military chief for Mizan Sediq Agha, and three of their commanders were among those killed.
At least three vehicles, eight motorcycles, and some weapons together with the ammunition and explosives were also destroyed.
According to MoD, the militants suffered the casualties in the past 24 hours during the counter-terrorism operations conducted in various provinces.
The ministry further added that a total of seventy militants were killed during the operations and fifty two others were wounded.
The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.
