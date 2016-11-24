Taliban militants abduct 2 female teachers in Ghor province

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 24 2016, 11:50 am

The Taliban insurgents have abducted two female teachers in central Ghor province of Afghanistan, local officials said Thursday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday evening in Shahrak district as the two female teachers were on their way to the provincial capital to participate in a program.

The district administrative chief Mohammad Kabir confirmed the incident and said the two female teachers were originally hailing from the southeastern Ghanzi province.

Kabir further added that the militants operating under the command of Mullah Gul Mohammad abducted the two teachers.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Taliban insurgents and loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of the remote districts f Ghor province.

The ISIS loyalists killed over 30 civilians after abducting them in this province earlier this month and abducted 6 more civilians few days later.

According to the officials, the ISIS loyalists executed the civilians to avenge the killing of their commanders who was killed during a gun battle in this province.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS