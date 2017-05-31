Taliban militant says he was receiving money and weapons from Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Wed May 31 2017, 11:01 am

A Taliban insurgent who has surrendered to the security forces and joined peace process says he was receiving money and weapons from Pakistan.

The provincial government in a statement said the Taliban militant identified as Noor-ul-Haq renounced violence and surrendered to the government due to the efforts of the National Directorate of Security.

The statement further added that Haq was operating with the Gulab Sher group of Taliban and he joined peace process by renouncing violence and handing over his weapon to the security forces.

Haq was actively involved in insurgency activities in Nazian and Achin districts of Nangarhar during the past six months, the statement said.

He has admitted that he was receiving instructions from Pakistan to destroy bridges, culverts, schools, communication towers, and other government infrastructures.

According to Haq, the group for which he was conducting insurgency was receiving money and weapons from Pakistan and they had special documents which helped them to smoothly travel between the two countries.

The Taliban militant claims he was forced to abandon the Taliban group after some of his relatives were killed for working with the government and the Taliban insurgents had increased their savagery against the civilians.

