Taliban militant killed while planting roadside bomb in Balkh

By Khaama Press - Wed May 03 2017, 6:27 pm

A Taliban militant was killed as he was planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.

The 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the North said the incident took place recently in Chamtal district.

The source further added that the militant was busy planting the IED on a roadside when it went off prematurely, leaving the insurgent dead.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government personnel but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report last week, stating 715 civilians were killed in the first three months of 2017.

UNAMA attributed 21 per cent of civilian casualties to Pro-Government Forces – 451 civilian casualties (165 dead and 286 injured).

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements continued to target civilians intentionally and deploy indiscriminate tactics in areas with a civilian presence – in clear violation of their obligations under international humanitarian law. UNAMA documented attacks targeting civilian government employees, tribal elders, Muslim Shi’a mosques, humanitarian de-miners, NGO workers and civilians perceived to be government supporters.

