Taliban militant kill his two senior leaders in Nangarhar insider attack

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 19 2017, 1:17 pm

A Taliban militant who was conducting insurgency activities as a local commander in Bati Kot district has killed his two senior leaders in an insider attack.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Tuesday night in Takia area.

Bati Kot district administrative chief Nematullah Noorzai said the assailant has been identified as Khairullah who opened fire on his senior leaders late on Tuesday night, leaving two of them dead.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Infighting among the Taliban insurgents is not rare as numerous incidents have been reported since the death of the Taliban group founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.

However, a Taliban commander opening fire on his comrades within the same rank has rarely been reported.

Dozens of militants were killed and scores more were wounded after the suicide bombers belonging to Mullah Hebatullah and his rival Mullah Rasool carried out attacks against each other in Helmand province earlier this month.

In the meantime, numerous deadly clashes have also taken place between the Taliban insurgents and ISIS militants in Nangarhar province and other provinces of the country, including some northern and eastern provinces during the recent months.

